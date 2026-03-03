Daddy Pig to run the London Marathon for a deaf children’s charity

Beloved children’s animated character Daddy Pig will run the TCS London Marathon to help raise money for a deaf children’s charity.

Peppa Pig’s dad, from the eponymous children’s cartoon, will take on the challenge to raise funds and awareness for the National Deaf Children’s Society both in the show as well as in real life, following news that his son, George Pig, is moderately deaf.

According to the charity, more than 54,000 children in the UK are affected by hearing loss, with Daddy Pig aiming to raise £54,000 for deaf children and their families.

Daddy Pig at Hyde Park (Hasbro/PA)

Wearing a specially designed running costume, Daddy Pig’s progress during the run on April 26 will be trackable on the day using the TCS London Marathon app – where people will also be able to donate.

George Crockford, chief executive of the National Deaf Children’s Society, said: “A huge thank you to Daddy Pig for taking on the London Marathon to support deaf children like George.

“We are incredibly grateful to all of our London Marathon runners, whose dedication shines through every hour of training and fundraising.

“Every penny they raise helps ensure we can be there for more deaf children and their families when they need us most — whether that’s providing one‑to‑one guidance through our Helpline, campaigning for lasting change, or offering specialist local support.”

Daddy Pig and the whole Peppa Pig family will also make a special appearance at the TCS Mini London Marathon on April 25, a one-day children’s sporting event which will feature a number of Peppa Pig-themed activities throughout the day including warm-ups, meet and greets and a fan zone.

Daddy Pig London Marathon episode still (Hasbro/PA)

Hugh Brasher, chief executive of London Marathon events, added: “Hearing loss and deafness are disabilities that too often remain hidden, so we’re excited to support Daddy Pig as he shines a light on something that affects so many people.

“Like thousands of others taking part in this year’s TCS London Marathon, this will be Daddy Pig’s first-ever marathon, and we’ll be with him every step of the way with the training advice and support he needs to reach the Finish Line on Sunday 26 April and have an amazing experience.”

The upcoming Peppa Pig episode featuring Daddy Pig’s London Marathon will air on Milkshake from April 18.