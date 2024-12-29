Relationship expert reveals six dating trends to watch for in 2025

With the new year comes new dating trends, according to one relationship expert who believes people will ditch dating apps and return to the old-fashioned way of meeting people, face-to-face.

Jessica Alderson, co-founder of So Syncd, believes society will undergo a shift in 2025 with singletons embracing real-life connections. The move comes after one of the most Googled relationship queries of 2024: "Are dating apps a waste of time?"

Teaming up with Mecca Bingo, Jessica shared her bold predictions for the future of dating, including a move away from age gaps in favour of age-matched relationships. She also suggested a growing desire for shared political views and a trend towards "growth-checking" where both partners are committed to self-improvement.

Jessica believes that 2025 will bring a new and improved era of standards in relationships, one that moves beyond digital swiping to more meaningful, face-to-face connections.

Here are six of Jessica's top predictions:

Back to Basics

"One of the biggest trends we are currently seeing is an increase in people meeting partners in real life. This year has seen mixer events take off, from dinners with strangers to singles-run clubs. Dating apps emerged as a game-changing way to meet potential partners, and it's true that they have completely changed the way people date. But the 'shiny new toy' appeal of dating apps is wearing off, and usage is now finding a sustainable level."

"Dating apps will always have a place in modern dating, but now singles are finding an equilibrium of how to use them effectively alongside other traditional methods of meeting potential partners."

Poli-Pairing

"Poli-pairing, not to be confused with polyamory, refers to singles actively seeking potential partners with similar political views. This has been a by-product of the highly polarised political climate, in which different parties represent vastly different ideologies based on deeply personal values. In a less divisive climate, which political party you support generally isn't a deal-breaker when it comes to dating, but times are changing."

"In 2025, expect to see more people seeking partners who align with their political beliefs. While this might appear to limit one's dating pool at first glance, it can actually be a good thing, as it brings compatibility of values to the surface earlier on in the dating process."

Datecation

"The concept of 'datecations' is gaining popularity, where singles are taking prolonged, intentional breaks from dating to focus on personal growth. The increase in self-awareness that we have seen over the past few years has really hit home that happiness is a personal responsibility, not the responsibility of a partner. As cliche as it might sound, the idea of learning to love yourself before finding love with someone else is real."

"Even serial daters are realising that it can be a long-term investment to take time out to focus on themselves. If you're a Type A personality with a love life timeline planned out, it can feel deeply uncomfortable to take a break from dating at first. But it's becoming clear to singles that self-love is an equally important part of the dating process as finding the right partner. In 2025, we can expect to see more singles taking a step back from dating to prioritise personal growth."

Quality Over Quantity

"There has been a clear shift in the dating world to quality over quantity. While dating fatigue and overwhelm aren't anything new, taking definitive action to do something about it is."

"After years of taking a 'volume' approach, singles are realising that it isn't quite as simple as being a 'numbers game'. Scheduling date after date is a tactic that some people use to feel in control of their love life and dating timeline, but it can be counterproductive. You can end up being so burnt out that you're no longer present for the dates themselves, and this means you can, ironically, end up missing out on great opportunities."

"2025 will likely bring even more emphasis on singles prioritising quality over quantity."

Age-Matched Relationships

"Age-gap relationships are out, and age-matched relationships are in. While singles are more open to a wider range of age differences nowadays, the partners they tend to date are actually becoming closer in age."

"This trend is likely driven by the fact that finding a deep connection is ever-increasingly important to singletons. People are discovering that partners who are closer in age tend to have more similar goals, lifestyles, values, and experiences, which can give a stronger feeling of connection and alignment."

"Of course, relationships with larger age gaps can still work, but this is the shift we are seeing. Being at the same stage of life appears to be more of a priority than ever before, and this is something that we expect to further develop in 2025."

Growth-Checking

"Another 2025 dating trend is growth-checking. This involves checking early on in the dating phase whether a partner has 'done the work' or is, at least, in the process of doing it."

"A lot of singles have been burned by exes who weren't emotionally available or ready for a healthy relationship. It has bred a category of singles who are now pretty cautious about making the same mistake again. Instead of waiting months to find out if a partner is emotionally available, singles are now having more open conversations earlier on to understand where a potential partner is at when it comes to their willingness and ability to be in a healthy relationship."

"This isn't about being perfect or 'fully healed'—it's about being at a point where building a healthy relationship is possible. Expect more singles to start having these conversations in 2025, as it becomes a common dating practice."

