David Beckham customises scooter for wife Victoria as she nurses broken foot

Victoria Beckham has said a mobility scooter from her husband David is “the best gift he ever bought me” as she continues to nurse a broken foot.

The singer and fashion designer showed off the green KneeRover that the footballer customised with a bell, cup holder and basket, which Victoria joked she could use to hold wine.

Victoria broke her foot in a gym accident in February and has been wearing a boot and using crutches ever since.

In a video on her Instagram story, Victoria showed David installing attachments on the four-wheeled bike, which features a padded cushion to kneel on to keep her foot off the ground.

Victoria said the bell is necessary because she can “pick up quite the speed” when going round corners.

David joked it is “a bell for a belle”.

Victoria captioned a photo of herself on the scooter: “The best gift my husband ever bought me!!!”

She added: “The accessories r endless!!!! Think how much wine I can fit in this basket!!”

Earlier this month the designer appeared at her latest catwalk show on crutches, but still walked the length of the runway to accept applause at the end of the show.

The show of her autumn/winter 2024 collection at Paris Fashion Week was disrupted by activists from animal rights group Peta.