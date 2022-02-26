David Bowie's son, Duncan Jones, had a brilliant comeback when Russia Today quoted a famous Bowie lyric in one of their tweets, displaying his support for Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.

In the tweet from the Russian state-owned news organisation, the media outlet referenced a famous lyric from Bowie's 1969 hit Space Oddity on Twitter to its 2.9m followers by writing: "Ground control to Major Tom."



Space Oddity is a song based on a fictional character Major Tom who is launched off into space, but an accident occurs that causes him to lose connection with ground control and ultimately ends up getting lost.

The specific lyric is referring to ground control attempting to make contact with Major Tom.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

This perhaps may be in reference to RT and several other Russian government websites being reportedly disabled by Anonymous as the hacking collective claimed it momentarily took the news website offline, The Independentreported.

Currently, the RT website is back online and appears to be operating normally.

Though Duncan, the son of David Bowie, had something to say about his father's lyric being used by RT and swiftly replied to the tweet by making his stance on the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine abundantly clear.



Quoting tweeting RT, Jones simply replied: "Wrong song," with a Ukrainian flag emoji and two heart emojis, along with an image of some poignant lyrics from another famous Bowie song Heroes (1977).

Here are the following lyrics, Jones tweeted:

I, I can remember (I remember)

Standing, by the wall (by the wall)

And the guns, shot above our heads (over our heads)

And we kissed, as though nothing could fall (nothing could fall)

And the shame, was on the other side

Oh we can beat them, for ever and ever

Then we could be Heroes, just for one day

Of course, people on Twitter were delighted to see Jones using his father's lyrics to come out against RT, describing it as the "perfect comeback."













Meanwhile, RT has been criticised for broadcasting “propaganda” and as a result, the UK government has requested for media regulator Ofcom to review its coverage.

"It is essential that the UK looks to limit Russia's ability to spread their propaganda at home," culture secretary Nadine Dorries said.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.