Doorbell camera footage has captured the moment a heroic Amazon delivery driver helped a woman and her dog while they were being savagely attacked by a dog.

The video was recorded by a Ring video camera and shows how 19-year-old Lauren was outside of her house in Las Vegas, Nevada when an unknown pitbull dog came along and she petted the pup.

Then, the family's 9-year-old Cocker Spaniel, Max can be seen walking out of the house and the unknown dog then starts to attack Max, with Lauren attempting to break them up.

She managed to grab hold of Max and scooped him in her arms away from the other dog, who continued to attack as he jumped towards Lauren.

This continued on until an Amazon delivery driver spotted Lauren's struggle and jumped in between them in order to help Lauren and Max get back safely into their house.

In a Facebook post, the girl's father Matthew Ray shared the shocking footage and appealed to find the Amazon delivery driver who saved his daughter and her dog from the attack.









"I want to find the Amazon driver who helped my daughter. Not only did she put herself in harm's way but what you don't see is she stopped and put my neighbor and his dog in her van because he was being attacked first.

"She could have easily stayed back, she saw how aggressive the dog was, but came flying in to help without a thought of her own well-being. Plus her telling the dog he was a bad dog at the end of the video is classic!”

He also shared the good news that both the daughter and dog were "OK" after the incident and both "just a couple of scratches."



After Ray's Facebook post, the Amazon delivery driver was eventually identified as Stephanie Lontz and the Ray family personally thanked her for the selfless act and gave her flowers.

Local TV station KVTZ captured the moment the Ray's met Lontz as they greeted her with hugs.





Stephanie Lontz has been praised for her bravery YouTube/FOX5 Las Vegas

"I didn’t have enough time to say thank you. I was just shaken up … but no I’m so glad I got to see you again and it means a lot to me," Lauren Ray to Lontz.

"Phew…the screams made me think of my own child I would only hope someone would jump in and help her if she was in a similar situation. I wouldn’t even think it’s motherly it’s just- it’s the human thing to do," Lontz said.

The video has since been reshared on Reddit where people have been praising Lontz's bravery.

One person said: "That was selfless, to put yourself in the middle like that. What an awesome person."

"Give her a raise!" another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Gotta love her bravery not enough people out there would go out of their way to help let alone care about somebody that isn't them."

