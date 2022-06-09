A TikTok video that has been viewed more than 3 million times shows a very considerate Amazon delivery driver pointing out to a customer that she is putting herself at risk because her home doesn’t have any numbers on it.

In the clip shared by Jessica Huseman, who claims to have only recently moved into her house, the delivery driver can be seen approaching the front door and begins talking when she notices that the house has a doorbell camera.

The driver says: “Hello Jennifer, I hope your Monday’s going well. You have no markers on your house that says what number you are.

“And that is hard to find your house my dude and it’s unsafe, honestly. What if you needed medical assistance and the paramedics didn’t know your town well, come on.

“Have a great day!”

@_jesshopehuse We just moved in and this happened today…she’s not wrong though. Guess I need to get some house numbers. #amazondelivery

The clip soon blew up on TikTok with many people praising the driver for pointing out the problem with the house in such a cheerier and considerate manner, without making a major situation out of it.

One person wrote: “Retired paramedic. She is 100 per cent correct. Protect yourself and get some large numbers on your house and mailbox. If it’s out front, spray paint on curb too.”

Another added: “Not all heroes wear capes... delivery with a message of safety song. Amazing service!!!”

Since the clip went viral, the driver in the video, 28-year-old Kelsey, has also created a TikTok account and has been sharing other unsafe things that she has noticed at houses that she has delivered packages to such as cluttered entranceways.

@queenofconsent #stitch with @_jesshopehuse thanks Jess for posting! Here it’s a follow up for anybody who wants some additional tips!

In addition, Huseman has explained in a follow-up video that the reason Kelsey called her ‘Jennifer’ was because that was the name of the woman who had previously lived there and the package was for her. Oh, and she does now have numbers for her house that are visible for all to see.

All's well that ends well then and it just goes to show that you don’t have to be rude to someone even if they have inconvenienced you.

