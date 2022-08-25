A man who claims he is the son of the DeLorean inventor has pledged to continue with orders to make rebooted version for the Taliban - despite losing a High Court battle.

Ty DeLorean, 40, says there has been a lot of worldwide interest in his 'Back to the Future', including from the current rulers of Afghanistan.

He has been trying to reignite the DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) by building hybrids of the cars which are mixed with Reliant Robins.

Ty, who changed his name via deed poll from Benjamin Granger, claims to be the son of car legend John Delorean and has been advertising his latest version to prospective customers around the world.

But the High Court has now ordered him to stop selling his version, which is constructed from the front of a three-wheeled Reliant Robin and the back of a pick-up truck, with gullwing doors.

He was also ordered to pay £20k legal costs of the DeLorean Motor Company in Texas who brought the copyright infringement claim.

Despite the setback Ty has pledged to continue with discussions from prospective clients around the world - and ignore the ruling made against him.

He said: "The ruling is an absolute joke tobe honest. The judge said it was an admirable enterprise and loved the car and everything I was doing.





"He said the situation was bold and complex and that I deserved respect and appreciation and then fined me £20k. Talk about contradiction - I told him I haven't even sold any cars yet.

"I've been called a boffin and an inventor - and my prototype has been lauded all over the world. All people want my product - I've had contact from the Taliban and other governments around the world. There is no reason for me to stop.

"What is happening now is just making the movie about what I am doing more exciting. My father was treated the same way - they are just digging a hole for themselves. It's just making the story better."

Ty's DMC21 cars proved a hit at the British Motor Show last year and come complete with a "flux capacitor" as seen in the blockbuster films.

During the show, Ty was handed papers by the company in Texas for trademark infringement with the verdict handed down by the High Court earlier this month.

He was told he could keep his cars as long as he removed their trademarks.

But he said he wouldn't be making any changes - despite the threat of prison.

He added: "They can keep attacking me but I have no money to pay it and will petition for bankruptcy so they won't see a penny.

"Some people have. I am more than ready to speak to the Taliban again now and pick up the orders. I will do business with anyone.

"This won't stop me - it only encourages me to go further."

"They see the potential of a fantastic new product. But the authorities have taken everything I've got. I've now got nothing to lose and there is no way I am going to stop. They will put a bullet in my head or lock me up - one of the year.

"This is my entire life. It's taken years to build and I've spent £180k on it. They've tried to take everything I've got. I've got nothing to lose and that makes me more dangerous."

"They want to come and me with trademark laws. Sooner or later someone will start building this. It is not going to go away. They are trying to shut the gate after the horse has already bolted. As things stand I haven't sold any. I haven't made a penny.

"But the more they hate me the more notorious I become. Let's hope that carries on."

Ty has long claimed he is the son of John DeLorean, who set up a manufacturing plant near Belfast in 1980 and produced the DMC 12 car.

After the man he says was his father went bust, intellectual property rights over the design of the cars were purchased by the DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) in Texas.

He added: "I have no intention of removing my father's stolen trademark from a car that should have been released."

He said among the interest was from international Governments - including the Taliban - that he would now be looking to pursue.

He says he has received an offer from hard-line Afghan government.

In an email, he was told the militant group wanted to mass produce his vehicle for its government officials.

Ty, of Newquay, Cornwall, said: "I had offers for business from the current Afghan government.

"It was via email saying they had received previous news reports of the car on their desk and they were interested in mass producing it.

"I thought the car could be some sort of peace negotiation. Like a vehicle for change. Just like the original DeLorean helped bring groups together - maybe the car could be used to get the Taliban to drop their hard line stance.

"Like a new beginning in the middle east peace negotiations."

The communication was supposedly from current Afghani transport minister, Qudratullah Zaki.

He apparently wrote to Ty: “The Civil Aviation of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan extends its compliments to you and your brilliant motor vehicle at Delorean motor company.

“Your amazing achievements were brought to my attention in your latest media interviews which has gone around the world and landed on my desk in a local newspaper."

The correspondence said they would "like to move forward with investment in your business" and described the cars as “perfect” for the rural roads in Afghanistan.

Ty claimed it was signed off by the head of the Taliban Hibatullah Akhundzada and said he was now dealing with his deputy and the transport minister.

He said it was not a shock to him that governments were interested but he was surprised that it was the Taliban came forward.

He added: "The car has had a great deal of exposure across the world and I have previously had correspondence with other governments.

"I did anticipate someone mass producing these vehicles or a four wheeled version at some stage.

"My ambition has always been to mass produce these cars and reignite the DeLorean dream."

