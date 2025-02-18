Delta Air Lines plane passengers evacuated in shocking footage

Shocking footage has shown Delta Air Lines plane passengers being evacuated from an upside-down plane after crashing on the runway.

Miraculously, all 80 people onboard (76 passengers and four crew) survived after a Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis to Toronto skidded and flipped over on the runway.

The incident occurred at 19:15 GMT on Monday at Toronto Pearson Airport, the country’s busiest airport, where survivors said they were suspended upside down in their seats. Eighteen people were taken to hospital.

One of the wings of the plane appeared to have been severely damaged and smoke could be seen coming from the aircraft as emergency crews attended the scene.

Shocking footage taken by passengers onboard has shown the moment they evacuated the plane on the runway.

In a clip shared on social media, an attendant could be heard instructing evacuating passengers to “drop everything” as they walked along the ceiling of the plane to the exit.

People were seen being helped out of the plane and onto the snow-covered runway, while firefighters on the other side of the plane doused it.

“Holy f***,” a passenger could be heard saying as he exited the plane to see it laying on the runway. “Oh my f***ing God! Yo, I was on this f***ing plane.”

The airport was closed for a period of around three hours before flights resumed. Investigations are now ongoing to find out what caused the plane to crash.

A Delta Airlines crash passenger in Toronto also shared haunting footage of herself trapped upside down inside the plane - watch it here.

