An airline has come under fire from a plus-sized model who has claimed that their plane seatbelt that didn’t fit.

Curvy model Remi Bader has worked with brands such as Victoria's Secret and Aerie in her career but has now used her platform to directly call out an airline she was flying with.

In a viral TikTok clip that has been viewed more than one million times, model Remi Bader criticised Delta as a seatbelt on their plane wouldn’t fit around her waist.

Sharing her criticism with her 2.1 million TikTok followers, Bader posted a video that appeared to be taken on board a Delta flight.

Bader filmed herself sitting in her plane seat with the two ends of the seatbelt unable to reach each other in order to be fastened together.

Text overlay on the clip called out the US airline as it read, “Delta. Figure it out!”

In the caption of the clip, Bader also tagged the airline directly, writing: “And no I shouldn't need to ask for an extender. It should just be easy! @delta.”

Many in the comments came to the defence of the model, highlighting that airlines should make seatbelts more accommodating.

One person wrote: “Eeek. Everyone praises delta too. Being a size 14 should not warrant an extension.”

Another said: “YES WHY IS ASKING FOR AN EXTENDER EVEN A THING JUST MAKE THE BELTS MORE ACCOMMODATING.”

Someone explained why they think seatbelt sizes can vary, writing: “When the seatbelts get damaged, they trim them instead of replacing the whole thing.

“This is why the length is so inconsistent.”

It’s not the first time the model has had an issue with Delta. In one clip from October, she claimed that Delta’s new planes have shorter seatbelts than they previously did.





Bader explained: “I was taking off and went to put my seatbelt on and it legitimately did not go around my body. Like, I could not wear the seatbelt.”



indy100 has contacted Delta for comment.

