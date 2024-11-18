Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused by prosecutors of "flouting the rules" by attempting to contact possible witnesses.

The rapper was arrested in September and has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution charges.

Diddy denies any wrongdoing, with a trial scheduled for 5 May 2025.

In new court documents obtained by PEOPLE, prosecutors have accused Diddy of using at least eight fellow inmates' phones to communicate using a "non-authorized third-party messaging service" and encouraging his children to carry out a "social media campaign" around the time of his birthday back in October.

The filing claimed he was trying to make phone calls with people who were not on the approved contacts list.

In the 15 November filing, prosecutors said Diddy "poses a serious risk of obstruction, danger, and flight."

"The defendant has shown repeatedly – even while in custody – that he will flagrantly and repeatedly flout rules in order to improperly impact the outcome of his case," it read.

"The defendant has shown, in other words, that he cannot be trusted to abide by rules or conditions."

Prosecutors also suggested the disgraced music mogul was attempting to reach possible witnesses.

"The defendant’s efforts to obstruct the integrity of this proceeding also includes relentless efforts to contact potential witnesses, including victims of his abuse who could provide powerful testimony against him," they said.

The latest filings contained redacted names, and claimed Diddy "among other things, orchestrated social media campaigns that are, in his own words, aimed at tainting the jury pool."

They added that Diddy "made efforts to publicly leak materials he views as helpful to his case."

Indy100 reached out to Diddy's attorney for comment

