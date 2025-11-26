Netflix teases new Diddy documentary – and the producer is exactly who you think

Netflix has just unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming Diddy documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

Coming to the platform on 2 December, the four-part documentary will take a deep dive into the life of the media mogul and convicted offender.

Last month, Diddy was sentenced following an almost two-month trial in New York City. The rapper was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking in July but found guilty on two charges of transportation of former girlfriends for prostitution.

"This isn’t just about the story of Sean Combs or the story of Cassie, or the story of any of the victims, or the allegations against him, or the trial," director Alexandria Stapleton shared. "Ultimately, this story is a mirror [reflecting us] as the public, and what we are saying when we put our celebrities on such a high pedestal. I hope [this documentary] is a wake-up call for how we idolise people, and to understand that everybody is a human being."

But since the announcement, attention has turned to the documentary's executive producer.

You guessed it: Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson.

For those unaware, 50 Cent has been vocal before, during, and after Combs’ recent legal battles – leaving many wondering where the long-running feud originally began.

Inevitably, it didn't take long for people to comment on the not-so-subtle detail, with one writing: "50 Cent producing a Diddy documentary is the most ‘grab your popcorn’ energy I’ve seen all year. The title ‘The Reckoning’ already told me peace won’t be present. 50 Cent is not letting 2025 end quietly."

Another quipped: "50 Cent was cooking this whole time."

A third humoured: "50 cent gotta go down as the greatest hater of the century I don't think it's possible for someone to take that title from him he's dedicated to his craft on a different level."

Meanwhile, another chimed in: "Of course 50 cent is producing it. Of course. Nobody holds a grudge for as long as that man does."

When does Netflix's Diddy documentary come out?

Sean Combs: The Reckoning will be available to stream from 2 December 2025.

