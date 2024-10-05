A male A-list celebrity is reported to be "horrified" about an alleged leaked sex tape showing Sean 'Diddy' Combs engaging in a sexual act with him.

The 54-year-old rapper was arrested and charged with crimes including racketeering and sex trafficking and, since then, more than 120 people have come forward accusing him of sexual assault.

Diddy denies all of the allegations and charges that have been brought against him.

Lawyer Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, who is representing a number of his alleged victims, claims she was told about the existence of a pornographic video featuring Combs and a very high-profile person, which the New York Post reports is an A-list male celebrity.

In response to Mitchell-Kidd's comments, Diddy's team has denied knowledge of the video, saying she wanted "publicity and attention".

- YouTube Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, attorney for a new Sean "Diddy" Combs accuser, says she's been contacted regarding the "sale of one of the ...

According to the NY Post report, two members of the unnamed A-List celebrity's inner circle told the publication he is "horrified".

One insider said: "It's triggering. It feels like a betrayal and a violation and it's causing a lot of issues. It brings up some really disturbing and bad memories.

"It's a total nightmare. He feels like he was victimised years ago and is now being victimised yet again. If this footage gets out, it will follow him for life. It will be on the internet forever."

A second insider added: "There's not much he can do about it, if there was a video taken without his knowledge that somehow gets out. So all he can do is pray. He's praying that this all goes away."

The New York Post report adds the alleged footage is being "shopped around to media outlets" by "more than one person" and it "shows a man who appears to be Combs having sex with a younger male, who appears to be the A-lister" and "both of their faces are clearly visible".

Reps and attorneys for Combs and the celebrity did not respond to NY Post's request for comment.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has denied all the allegations and charges that have been brought against him / Getty Images

Diddy was indicted on September 17 on charges of racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He pleaded not guilty but was denied bail and remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Following a string of 120 new accusers, including 25 who were children at the time, Diddy's lawyer said: "As Mr. Combs' legal team has emphasised, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus.

"That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings