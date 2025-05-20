Images from Diddy's hotel room released to the public as trial enters third week

Warning: This article contains distressing details

Newly released images from the hotel room where Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in September 2024 have surfaced, drawing fresh public attention as his high-profile trial moves into its third week.

The trial started on 5 May with jury selection and is expected to last around eight weeks, though the timeline remains subject to change based on the course of proceedings.

So far, Combs' former girlfriend of 11 years, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura, has taken the stand, detailing alleged disturbing experiences throughout their relationship. Ventura also testified about an alleged 'freak-offs' and disclosed the amount Combs paid her as part of their 2023 settlement.

Hotel rooms have been a recurring theme, and while the trial won't be televised - due to Combs facing federal criminal charges, meaning "electronic media" is banned - images from his hotel room were released to the public on Monday (19 May).

When Combs was arrested in September, federal investigators found lubricant, baby oil, ketamine, MDMA and candy inside his New York hotel. Prosecutors claim Combs was preparing for a drug-fueled freak off.

On Monday, Cassie's former best friend Kerry Morgan took to the stand for two hours, where she alleged Combs choked Cassie and beat her with a hanger in 2018.

Morgan was later offered $30,000 in exchange for her silence.

Federal prosecutors have charged Combs with five counts of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the allegations, firmly denying any claims of sexual abuse. While his legal team acknowledged that he could be violent, they maintained that all sexual encounters were consensual and did not involve sex trafficking or racketeering.

