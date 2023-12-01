'Disgusting' McDonald's burger leaves customer 'sweating and shaking'

A man claims he was left shaking and feeling sick after devouring a McDonald's fan favourite, the Quarter Pounder.



Like most people, Anton Vallely headed to his local chain to grab some food after a few drinks on 25 November. He opted for the burger around 2am but soon experienced a weird sensation after taking a bite.

Anton alleged that the two meat patties were only partially cooked by the local branch in Coolum, Sunshine Coast.

"I was sick as soon as I realised and now my throat feels weird and I’ve been sweating," the band member told AU News. He also went on to suggest the aftermath of the burger has affected his singing.

Anton told the outlet that he was concerned for other consumers and the harm it could potentially cause.

"It's just not right and it’s unacceptable," he said, saying that he returned the burger to the chain for further investigation.

He was offered a refund and a replacement but has decided to not eat at McDonald's for the time being.

A McDonald’s spokesperson confirmed to the publication that they had received Anton's complaint.

"McDonald’s takes food safety extremely seriously and follows strict processes and procedures to ensure the quality of our food,

"We can confirm McDonald’s Coolum Beach received a complaint regarding an undercooked beef patty on Monday, 27 November.

"We immediately investigated the claim and offered the customer a full refund and replacement meal.

"We treat complaints of this nature very seriously and will continue to work with the restaurant on the necessary actions."

Indy100 reached out to McDonald's for comment.

