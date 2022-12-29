Disneyland updates park rules after people keep getting into fights

Disneyland has updated its park rules after guests keep getting into fights with one another at its theme parks.

Disneyland and Walt Disney World have included a warning to park visitors at its California and Florida resorts over their behaviour expectations.

On the “Know Before You Go” section of their websites, they reminded visitors that inappropriate behaviour may result in them being escorted from the site.

For those visiting the company’s California park, Disneyland warned: “We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. To help guests have a safe and enjoyable experience, we regularly update our Disneyland resort rules.”

Under “property rules” the company also advised visitors they must show “common courtesy” to other guests, its performers and employees, by “not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behaviour, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others”.

Similarly, Walt Disney World in Florida wrote that guests should “be the magic you want to see in the world” and urged its visitors to be kind and respectful to other people enjoying the resort. The park warned that those who don’t follow this “simple wish” will be asked to leave.

Over the past year and a half, WDW News Today has reported several fights at locations including Toy Story Land in Hollywood Studios, Living With The Land in EPCOT and on the ferries.

In July, a mass brawl between multiple parties broke out at Flordia’s Magic Kingdom over accusations of queue-cutting. The incident resulted in the police, fire department and paramedics attending to diffuse the situation and treat the injured.

