Splash Mountain, the famous log flume ride at Disney World, will soon be closing after 33 years.

Those hoping to take one last trip on the 52.5-foot drop (16 m) will have seven weeks, or 50 days, to do so before it begins construction to make way for the new ride, Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

Both Splash Mountain at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Disney World in Orlando, Florida will be closing and the new ride will be open sometime in 2024.

For those looking to ride Splash Mountain at Disney World, you have until January 23rd, 2023.

Disneyland has not yet announced a closing date.

But fans of the ride need not fret! Because Tiana's Bayou Adventure will feature the same beloved parts of the ride with a fresh, new story.

Conception art for 'Tiana's Bayou Adventure' Disney

Riders will join Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Louis the jazz-loving alligator, and more characters during Mardi Gras season in New Orleans.



Tiana's Bayou Adventure is not a re-telling of The Princess and the Frog, rather it takes place shortly after the events of the movie.

Of course, the new ride will still feature the same famous mountain, only this time it will be a salt dome, like the ones found in Louisiana.

Creatives at Disney stressed the importance of maintaining authenticity when it comes to imagining Tiana's life.

"She's fantastical, but she came from a very real place," Charita Carter, executive creative producer for Walt Disney Imagineering said.

The ride will also feature animals that live in the bayou who play instruments "made of natural materials they found in the bayou," according to a blog post.

And of course, Zydeco music will also be featured in the ride.

While changes to Splash Mountain have been in the work for years, the company began publicly speaking about it in 2020 after Disney fans criticized the company for the history behind Splash Mountain.

The ride is based on animated sequences from the 1946 Disney film Song of the South which people have said idolizes plantation life.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure is "emblematic of what we’re always striving for with our attractions – bringing people of different backgrounds together through timeless Disney stories." Carmen Smith, Senior Vice President, Creative Development said in a blog post.

