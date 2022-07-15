Terrifying moment Disney's Splash Mountain ride sinks with guests on board

Riders of Disney's Splash Mountain had a lucky escape when one visitor captured the moment one of the carriages began to sink.

According to WDW News Today, this is the third time in almost two years that it has happened.

"They went down the big drop with their boat halfway sunk and they were trying to get someone's attention before they started going up," said Ted Klein, who filmed the clip.

"This is at the very end of the ride. They were lucky that they only got wet."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

