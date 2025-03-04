Dolly Parton pays emotional tribute to husband Carl Dean following his death at 82

Dolly Parton has paid tribute to her husband, Carl Dean, who died at the age of 82 after 60 years of marriage.

A statement shared on her official website reads: "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie."

It also included words from Parton following the sad news: "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."

It continued: "The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time."

The iconic 'Jolene' singer spent almost 60 years married to the asphalt contractor and entrepreneur. Their relationship began soon after Parton, at just 18, relocated to Nashville.

After two years of dating, they tied the knot in 1966 in Ringgold, Georgia.

The same statement was later shared with Parton's 7.3 million followers on Instagram, which was soon flooded with messages of condolence.

The Kardashians star and Good American founder Khloe Kardashian penned: "Oh my heart! I am so sorry for your loss! My heart aches for you! My deepest condolences. Praying for you and sending you love and prayers"

Another person wrote: "I am so so sorry for your loss Dolly. I’m glad you’ve got to have so many wonderful years with him and I’m sorry you couldn’t have more."

Meanwhile, a third added: "Oh Dolly, my heart goes out to you and yours, my deepest sympathies."

