Sabrina Carpenter has just dropped a new music video for the deluxe version of 'Please, Please, Please' featuring Dolly Parton, and fans have their suspicions that she could be taking aim at ex-boyfriend, Barry Keoghan.

The song forms part of the new, extended edition of her hit album, Short N' Sweet, and the music video sees both Carpenter and Parton riding in a pickup truck.

Fans of the original music video released in June 2024 will remember that it starred Barry Keoghan, her then-boyfriend, who she'd been dating from around February 2024. However, rumours began to swirl that they'd called it quits in December, and they haven't been seen together since.

In the video, inspired by Quentin Tarantino, the 25-year-old and the Saltburn actor play a pair of heavily-in-love criminals (Bonnie and Clyde style), who repeatedly bail each other out of jail and continue their antics.

"I beg you don't embarrass me, motherf*****", Carpenter sings - lyrics which would form a central part of the storyline in her new and updated music video, where it's safe to assume Keoghan's character pushed her over the edge.

While country legend Parton and Carpenter spend most of the video smiling and gazing at each other as they duet in the front seats of the truck, the ending takes a dark turn when a man - dressed suspiciously like Keoghan's character - can be seen shackled with a hessian bag over his head.

It's been a long-standing rumour that the lyrics to 'Please, Please, Please' were inspired by her relationship with Keoghan, so could this be Carpenter's way of waving au revoir to their love for good?

Fans seem to think so.

"A song revolving around your ex dropping on Valentine’s Day with DOLLY PARTON is devious work", one fan commented on the video.

"Barry was the only man to ever survive a Sabrina video so she had to come back and make things right", another added.



"The fact that Sabrina Carpenter releasing this MV on Valentine's day with Barry ending like that is DIABOLICAL!", someone else joked.

It's a tough morning to be Barry Keoghan by the sounds of it.

