Trump finally admits on camera that he didn't win the election

Donald Trump has finally admitted that he lost the US election in a resurfaced clip.

Although the video is only just going viral, the former US president was speaking with a group of Princeton University historians in July last year when he dropped the bombshell.

In the middle of speaking about his pressure to get other leaders to spend more on the military, he said: “He was going to pay $5bn, $5bn a year. But when I didn’t win the election, he had to be the happiest."

