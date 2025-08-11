Trump compared to Liberace as yet more gold bling added to Oval Office

Donald Trump has been compared to flamboyant pianist Liberace after adding yet more gold to the White House ’s Oval Office.

Since taking office in January, Trump has continued to add more and more gold to the Oval Office , in a “Pimp My White House” move.

But while it may have seemed there was simply no more room for any more gold, Trump has found a way, now adding gold trim to Oval Office.

ABC show This Week shared a video showing an almost monthly breakdown of the additions.

“The transformation has been gradual and unmistakable … By February, some golden urns on the mantle. April, gold adornments appear on the walls. By July, it’s gold everywhere. Just this week more scaffolding popped up, even more new gold trim appeared,” journalist Acyn Torabi wrote.

The decor has led to a hilarious comparison with Liberace, who was known for his excessive bling and his love of all things gold.

“The White House renovation is complete,” someone posted on X/Twitter, along with an edited picture depicting Trump as Liberace and vice-president JD Vance as Liberace’s former lover Scott Thorson.

Another argued: “Donald Trump has desecrated the Oval Office with his ugly taste. He ruins everything he touches. It's a s**t show.”

Someone else said: “Aside from ruining the Rose Garden, Trump turned the Oval Office into a tacky gold palace—like something out of Saddam Hussein’s playbook.

“While they slash Medicaid, veterans' benefits, and education, he’s blinging out a place he’s supposed to leave in 3 years.

“Pathetic priorities. Total disgrace.”

Why not read…

Trump says he's not ‘politicking’ for Peace Prize - Twitter/X disagrees

‘Powerful’ AI video imagines 2028 reaction to Trump ballroom

Trump is paving over the Rose Garden and people are outraged

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter