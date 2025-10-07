Donald Trump says Diddy asked him for a presidential pardon following sentencing

Donald Trump has claimed that Sean 'Diddy' Combs has sought a presidential pardon following his four-year and two-month prison sentence.

Speaking from the Oval Office on Monday (6 October) during an announcement about the approval of a new mining road in Alaska, the president confirmed that 'Puff Daddy' had requested the pardon.

It came as Trump suggested that "a lot of people have asked me for pardons," including Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

Diddy was sentenced on Friday following an almost two-month trial in New York City. The rapper was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking in July but found guilty on two charges of transportation of former girlfriends for prostitution.

In addition to his 50-month prison term, Diddy was also ordered to pay a $500,000 fine — the maximum amount permitted by the court.

Getty Images

Ahead of sentencing, Diddy broke his silence in the courtroom, speaking publicly for the first time since the start of the trial.

Diddy issued an apology to his victims, singling out his former partners Casandra Ventura and 'Jane,' who testified under a pseudonym.

"My actions were disgusting, shameful, and sick," he shared. "I got lost in excess, I got lost in my ego."

Diddy then apologised to his mother and children..

"I'm so sorry. They deserved better," he said, before begging the judge for a second chance.

"I ask your honour for mercy. I beg your honour for mercy," Diddy said. "I don't have nobody to blame but myself. I know that I've learned my lesson."

You should also read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.