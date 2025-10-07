Trump says he'll 'have to take a look' at potential pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell

President Trump stirred controversy in the Oval Office on Monday (October 6) by saying he'd take a look at a potential pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell.

When asked about Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was found guilty of recruiting and grooming young women and girls for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Trump claimed he hadn’t “heard the name in so long.”

The reporter had to remind him she was in prison for child sex trafficking.

“I’d have to look at it,” he replied.

Maxwell’s last‑ditch appeal was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court the same day.

