Trump just tried to claim he's in better shape than Obama but nobody's buying it

Donald Trump has insisted he’s in better physical shape than Barack Obama, bragging about a White House doctor’s claim at a recent Navy rally.

“He was my doctor… and also for Barack Hussein Obama,” Trump said. “At a press conference, they asked him who was the healthiest and strongest, he said, ‘That’s easy. President Donald Trump!’”

However, social media wasn’t convinced, with commentator Mendhi Hassan

Commentator and journalist Mehdi Hasan was one to criticise Trump online, writing: "1. No sane person believes Donald Trump is in better shape than Barack Obama.

"2. No sane person talks about themselves like this in public.

"3. Note the racist jibe at Obama. He can’t stop being racist, ever."

