Trump is going to seriously regret posting this comment about the grand jury

For a while, it looked like Donald Trump might not be indicted over allegations he broke the law by paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The former president roiled America by claiming that his arrest was imminent last week - but Tuesday came and went without 45 in cuffs, and some thought he'd managed to slip out of another messy situation.

He started to believe it himself, it appears, and at one point posted a rather gushing message about the grand jury that he'll likely already regret.

Just two days ago he wrote on his social network, Truth Social: "I have gained such respect for this grand jury, and perhaps even the grand jury system as a whole.

"The evidence is so overwhelmingly in my favor, and so ridiculously bad for the highly partisan and hateful district attorney, that the grand jury is saying, hold on, we are not a rubber stamp, which most grand juries are branded as being, we are not going to vote against a preponderance of evidence or against large numbers of legal scholars all saying there is no case here."

Days later they decided he should be indicted (and we rounded up the best memes here). Pretty awkward to say you truly respect the group of people who later decide you're potentially guilty of a litany of crimes.

Unsurprisingly, he quickly changed his tune, writing:

"These Thugs and Radical Left Monsters have just INDICATED the 45th President of the United States of America, and the leading Republican Candidate, by far, for the 2024 Nomination for President. THIS IS AN ATTACK ON OUR COUNTRY THE LIKES OF WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE. IT IS LIKEWISE A CONTINUING ATTACK ON OUR ONCE FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS. THE USA IS NOW A THIRD WORLD NATION, A NATION IN SERIOUS DECLINE. SO SAD!, reposting people who were outright criticising the jury just days after he praised them."

He also reposted grand jury criticisms from others, including one from Wesley Hunt, who wrote: "One of the posts was from Lesley Hunt, who wrote: "A Manhattan Grand Jury at the behest of a weaponized prosecutor; who received a million dollars from Soros, has indicted a former U.S. President.

"This unprecedented attack against Trump is an assault on everything we hold sacred about our Republic. If they can come for him, they can come for you. Our judicial system is not blind or just, it has been weaponized by dangerous people hellbent on remaking our nation into something unrecognizable."

A source told The Independent The Independent that grand jurors voted to indict the ex-president at some point this week, and that indictment is currently under seal.

It was only filed with the New York Supreme Court late on Thursday, just before the court clerk’s office wrapped its business for the day.

Mr Trump is reportedly facing more than 30 counts related to business fraud, sources told CNN after the indictment became public.

