Michelle Obama has spoken out against Donald Trump, slamming him for his claims about his inauguration.

In a clip from Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the publication claims the former first lady shattered Trump's comment in January 2017 that a massive crowd turned out to witness his inauguration.

″[T]here weren’t that many people there,” she said. “We saw it, by the way!”

On his first day in office, Trump and his press secretary made refutable claims about the size of the crowd who came out to see him.

“This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe,” Sean Spicer claimed.

However, Keith Still, a professor at Manchester Metropolitan University and expert on crowd estimates, told The New York Times that, based on photographs, he believed Trump’s crowd was about one-third the size of the group that gathered for Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration.

Meanwhile, viewing figures showed fewer people watched it on television than those who watched Obama's.

Obama also spoke about the lack of diversity in Trump's crowd.

“There was no diversity, there was no colour on that stage,” she told interviewer Hoda Kotb. “There was no reflection of the broader sense of America.”

