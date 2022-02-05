It can't be nice when your former employees slag you off in public.

So Donald Trump must be feeling pretty bruised now that former US vice president Mike Pence has said it was wrong to suggest he had the right to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Speaking in Orlando, Florida, Pence was responding to Trump's comments on Sunday that he could have overturned the election if he had wanted to in his latest rant about the election 'being stolen' by Biden.

"President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone," Pence said.



"And [current Vice-President] Kamala Harris will have no right to overturn the election when we beat them in 2024."

He added that in his estimation, there was “no more un-American” an idea than Mr Trump’s theory that the Vice President could, in effect, “choose the American president”.

Trump has repeatedly moaned about the result of the election, showing himself to be quite the sore loser. When the election happened in 2020, he said it was up to Pence to decide if votes were valid as he chaired the 6 January 2021 joint session at which Congress was to count the electoral college votes that had been cast in each state capitol and delivered to the national archives.

Pence, however, rejected the idea after consulting with his then-counsel, Greg Jacob, and a number of other advisers including former Vice President Dan Quayle.

Now he has criticised Trump again for the move, we doubt they have the best friendship.

