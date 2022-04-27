Former President Donald Trump has claimed that the Queen and the Duchess of Cornwall both wanted to get his attention when he visited the Palace in 2019.

Trump made the astonishing remarks during an interview with Piers Morgan in the debut episode of his talk show Piers Morgan Uncensored on the new channel TalkTV.

The controversial Republican visited Buckingham Palace in June 2019 with his wife Melania and older children.

They attended a royal banquet where the Queen and Camilla were both in attendance, allegedly seated on either side of the former President.

During the interview, Trump claimed: “She [Camilla] was on my right, the Queen was on my left, and I said ‘Queen, I really have to talk to Camilla for a little while too’. We couldn't break apart.

“[Camilla] was funny, she was smart, she was quick, she was great. I like her too. I like Charles.”

He also claimed that the Queen had never had “such a good time” and that she was laughing and smiling throughout the event.

Trump said: “And I sat next to her and we talked the whole night. And somebody said, we've never seen her smile so much. We had a great time. She was laughing and smiling.

“They said they've never seen her have such a good time at a state dinner. You know, normally they're a little boring. Okay, this wasn't boring.”

Morgan asked Trump if he believes Prince Charles and Camilla will make a good King and Queen, to which he replied: “I hope so. I think it's going to be tricky because they are truly replacing a legend when you talk about this woman [the Queen].”

Around the time of his state visit to the UK, there were multiple anti-Trump protests held against the controversial leader’s arrival.

