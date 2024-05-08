Toronto police share update following Drake house shooting

Toronto police have issued an update after a security guard was shot outside of Drake's house on Tuesday 7 May.

Police were called around 2am at the affluent Bridle Path neighbourhood in Toronto after a person shot the guard and fled the scene.

Authorities did not confirm whether Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, was home at the time. His team is said to be cooperating.

Toronto Police Inspector Paul Krawczyk said they are now assessing footage from the incident in an ongoing investigation.



"When officers arrived, they located a male who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. That male was taken to hospital in serious condition. That person was working, apparently, as a security guard at the residence. He was standing outside the gates when the shooting occurred," he said in a statement.

"We have individuals who obviously performed this shooting who were seen in a vehicle. I do not have a description of the vehicle or the suspects at this time. Again, it's very early on in the investigation. I cannot speak to a motive at this time because it's so early but as we get information, we will share it with you."

Toronto mayor Olivia Chow also told reporters she had been briefed by police about the shooting but did not provide details.

"Any shooting is not welcome in this city and I hope the police will find the people that are violating the law and catch them," she said.

The rapper's house recently featured as the cover art for Kendrick Lamar's latest diss track 'Not Like Us,' which has recently garnered the most streams of any hip-hop song since Spotify’s launch in 2008.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.