An unusual law about driving with pets could land you with a huge fine

Many of us love nothing better than bringing our pets along with us on car journeys whether it's for a trip to the park, the vet or a holiday.

Perhaps you let your pet sit with you in the front seat or let them poke their head out the window to enjoy the fresh breeze, however, allowing them to do these things may result in you being handed a £5,000 fine or nine points off your driving license, as per The Mirror.

InsureTheBox (ItB) noted how it says in The Highway could that pets should be “harnessed or kept in a pet carrier when you’re driving” to ensure safety for all.

This is one example of some of the various rules and regulations the insurance company listed as potential ways you could get punished.

Pets sitting in the front or poking their head out of the car window can result in a fine. iStockphoto by Getty Images

Another example is using your phone to pay at the drive-thru where you could be slapped with a £200 fine and six points off your license.

"Using your phone when behind the wheel is illegal in all cases, unless your engine is off and the handbrake is on” - so it’s best to use a bank card at all times," InsureTheBox said.

Be careful on rainy days as splashing pedestrians - even by accident - can result in three points on the licence and a £100 fine - but can increase to £5,000 if you are taken to court since it is classed as “careless and inconsiderate driving” according to the Road Traffic Act 1998.

Having a clean registration plate is important because you could get a £1,000 and a failed MOT if it's dirty and also since the registration number should be clear to read.

A £1,000 fine and three points deducted from your license are some of the consequences of being rude to drivers - this includes hand gestures or shouting.

Under the Crime and Disorder Act 1998, “Driving aggressively or in a 'selfish way', such as tailgating, pushing into a queue of traffic or failing to give way are also punishable offences,” ItB say.

Honking in an “aggressively” or “in stationary traffic” - i.e. without reasonable intent - can also lead to a £1,000 fine.

Meanwhile warning other drivers of speed traps - flashing your lights to warn the driver behind is “considered obstructing a police officer in their duty” and is also a £1,000 fine too.

Sleeping in your car when drunk even if you're parked and not moving can cause drivers to lose 10 points and receive a large fine as the person asleep is still considered "in charge of a motor vehicle” according to the Road Traffic Act 1988.

Although we all love to jam out to music in our cars, loud music is punishable as it can put you at risk, according to the Highway Code - however, ItB doesn't specify what the punishment would be.

With winter months approaching, ItB noted how snow on your roof can lead to £60 with 3 penalty points.

