Drunk-driver attempts to switch seats with his dog after getting pulled over

A DUI suspect attempted to switch car seats with his dog after being pulled over by police for speeding.

Springfield Police stopped and approached the vehicle for travelling 52mph in a 30mph zone on Saturday (13 May). It was then the driver allegedly got out of the passenger side and claimed he was not driving.



"The driver attempted to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat, as the SPD officer approached and watched the entire process," a post from Springfield Police Department read. "The male party then exited the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving."

The male driver was said to show clear signs of intoxication.

When confronted about his alcohol consumption, he ran away from the officer before being apprehended around 20 yards from the vehicle.

An officer from Springfield Police Department discovered that the man was lost in the area after driving from Las Animas to Pueblo.

He was later found to have two active warrants for his arrest and was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, driving while ability impaired, driving under suspension, speeding 20-24 over, and resisting arrest.

"The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning," the department joked in a Facebook post, before explaining that the dog was given to an acquaintance to be looked after while the suspect was in jail.



Indy100 reached out to Springfield Police Department for comment, who highlighted in their post that the investigation is still ongoing.

