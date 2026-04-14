Duke of Sussex meets Movember workers on visit to men’s health charity

The Duke of Sussex greeted staff from Movember as he paid a visit to the men’s health charity in Melbourne.

Harry met with members of the organisation on Wednesday morning at the Whitten Oval, which is the training and administrative headquarters of Australian rules football club Western Bulldogs.

The Movember movement, founded in Melbourne in 2003, is a global charity focused on improving men’s health – particularly in relation to mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

The campaign, which involves men growing moustaches during the month of November to raise awareness, has raised hundreds of millions of pounds across more than 20 countries – with “Mo” commonly used in Australia as slang for moustache.

Since its founding, Movember has funded more than 1,250 men’s health projects around the world.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum (Jonathan Brady/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

It comes after the couple hugged patients at a children’s hospital as hundreds of people turned out to greet them at the beginning of their visit to Australia on Tuesday.

Harry and Meghan spoke to children and posed for photographs with patients, as they were cheered by large crowds gathered along the walkways of the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne.

Following their visit to the hospital, Harry and Meghan changed into matching olive green outfits as they stopped at the Australian National Veterans’ Art Museum on Tuesday afternoon.

The couple put on aprons and joined a pottery session with the children of veterans, known as “doves” by the museum, with Meghan crafting a clay ostrich.