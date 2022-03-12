An elderly couple who stood up to Russian soldiers storming their property in Ukraine have been branded “heroes” by the US Embassy in Kyiv, as they successfully managed to turn the soldiers away from their home.
The footage, posted on social media on Friday, shows three armed troops rattling the metal door of the compound, before they were able to gain entry to the property.
As gunshots appear to be audible in the background, a man and a woman can be seen in the video walking up to the soldiers, seemingly causing one to fire a warning shot into the air.
This doesn’t seem to worry the pair, who continue to challenge the soldiers on their trespassing, until a fourth soldier enters the scene.
The clip then goes on to show the couple walking the Russians back to the metal gate, before shutting them out of the property completely.
The US Embassy in Ukraine’s capital wrote on Twitter: “Today we salute this elderly couple, who stood up to three Russian soldiers.”
Others social media users also praised the bravery of the two individuals, with one describing them as “an incredible couple”:
This couple confronted the absurdity and audacity of the invasion. What brave souls they are. So many heroes in Ukraine!— Catherine Jones (@Catherine Jones) 1647063520
these soldiers were the very ones who would be taken by surprise by war. sent there by Putin. they had decency and respect as they had learned from their parents. congratulations to both of you, well done...— He Fra Ha (@He Fra Ha) 1647027371
This is why UKRAINE will not fall to Russia, even their 70 year olds are hardcore lmao— Jamie Smooth (@Jamie Smooth) 1647056829
This is a pretty remarkable video - you don\u2019t have to understand a word to feel it.https://twitter.com/usembassykyiv/status/1502254093695397891\u00a0\u2026— David Douglas (@David Douglas) 1647010796
This is heroic. I particularly like the good boy who can be heard but stays out of sight until the very end, where he does a tail wagging lap of victory.https://twitter.com/usembassykyiv/status/1502254093695397891\u00a0\u2026— ikingy (@ikingy) 1647000971
The video is the latest clip demonstrating the “heroic” actions of Ukrainians following Russia’s invasion of the country last month, with another recent video showing bomb disposal experts disassembling a weapon with just their bare hands and a bottle of water.
