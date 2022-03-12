An elderly couple who stood up to Russian soldiers storming their property in Ukraine have been branded “heroes” by the US Embassy in Kyiv, as they successfully managed to turn the soldiers away from their home.

The footage, posted on social media on Friday, shows three armed troops rattling the metal door of the compound, before they were able to gain entry to the property.

As gunshots appear to be audible in the background, a man and a woman can be seen in the video walking up to the soldiers, seemingly causing one to fire a warning shot into the air.

This doesn’t seem to worry the pair, who continue to challenge the soldiers on their trespassing, until a fourth soldier enters the scene.

The clip then goes on to show the couple walking the Russians back to the metal gate, before shutting them out of the property completely.

The US Embassy in Ukraine’s capital wrote on Twitter: “Today we salute this elderly couple, who stood up to three Russian soldiers.”

Others social media users also praised the bravery of the two individuals, with one describing them as “an incredible couple”:

The video is the latest clip demonstrating the “heroic” actions of Ukrainians following Russia’s invasion of the country last month, with another recent video showing bomb disposal experts disassembling a weapon with just their bare hands and a bottle of water.

