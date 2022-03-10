Ukrainians tackle unexploded Russian bomb with bare hands and water bottle

Ukrainians have been seen disarming Russian bombs using their bare hands and a bottle of water, in clips shared on social media.

The water supposedly helps to prevent static discharge in this life-threatening operation and in turn, stops the bomb exploding. There can be shelling heard in the background.

Charles Lister, Director of the Syria and Countering Terrorism program at the Middle East Institute, described the bomb as being so powerful it could 'flatten a building'.

