London’s new Elizabeth line opens today with trains running from Paddington through central London on the line formerly known as Crossrail.

The brand new line is named after Queen Elizabeth II who celebrates her Platinum Jubilee this year after reigning for 70 years.

While many are excited for the long-delayed line to have finally opened, some eagle-eyed travellers have been left irritated by the signage for the Elizabeth line.

On TfL underground signs, every other line is referenced by its name, and doesn’t include the word “line” after it – that is, except for the new service.

Lawyer Lloyd Rees pointed out the issue in a tweet, writing: “It is a bit strange the way

@TfL have branded the Elizabeth Line with the word ‘line’ after it on all the signs unlike all the other Tube lines…

“So is the full name the Elizabeth Line Line? Surely the signs should just be ‘Elizabeth’?”

Rees was not the only person to point out the inconsistent signage, as writer and editor Josh Luke Davis also wrote: “I can't express how disproportionately gross I find that not only is the official name for the new tube the 'Elizabeth line' line, but also that 'line' is in lowercase.”

Someone else said: “Disproportionately irritated that the Elizabeth line bar has the word ‘line’, whereas every other line just has the name of the line. CONSISTENCY, PEOPLE!”

The first Elizabeth line trains left Paddington this morning, with London Mayor Sadiq Khan calling the new service “fit for a Queen, and Londoners”.



