Vivian Jenna Wilson, the estranged trans daughter of billionaire Elon Musk, has long made her feelings known when it comes to her controversial father – from branding him a “heinous incel” and “adulterer” to alleging her “assigned sex at birth was a commodity that was bought and paid for” as a result of Musk investing in IVF.

And just hours after Wilson – who changed her name in 2022 to associate herself more with her mother, Canadian author Justine Wilson, who Musk married in 2000 and divorced in 2008 – called her dad a “pathetic man-child”, the Doge boss posted a baseless rant to Twitter/X claiming “hormone injections cause extreme emotional volatility”.

That was on Thursday, and responding to a tweet from another Twitter/X user, who shared a Guardian article with the headline “Elon Musk’s daughter says father’s rally gesture was ‘definitely a Nazi salute’”, Musk wrote two days later: “My son … died. He was killed by the woke mind virus.

“Now, the woke mind virus will die.”

The tweet echoes remarks Musk made to right-wing commentator Jordan Peterson last year, when he claimed he was “essentially tricked into signing documents” and “lost my son”.

“They call it deadnaming for a reason. The reason it’s called deadnaming is because the son is dead,” he went on to add, saying Wilson was “dead” because they were “killed” by the “woke mind virus”.

Back then, Wilson fired back on Twitter/X rival Threads and said: “Sure, Jan. Whatever you say. I’m legally recognised as a woman in the state of California and I don’t concern myself with the opinion of those who are below me.”

Now, Wilson first clapped back at Musk’s latest remarks by writing that she would “deal with this nonsense in a bit” before adding “a simple ratio would suffice”.

That post currently has more than 80,000 likes at the time of writing, in a stark contrast to the Tesla owner’s tweet, which has just over 5,900 likes.

@vivllainous And you don’t. #fyp #trans

Wilson then followed this up with a TikTok video in which she strikes a pose as she lip-syncs to audio which says: “I look pretty good for a dead b****.”

“And you don’t,” she added in the caption.

Iconic.

