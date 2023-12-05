Elon Musk explains why he'll never play GTA 6

Millions of Grand Theft Autofans rejoiced on Tuesday (5 December) after the much-anticipated trailer for GTA 6dropped earlier than expected.

The 90-second teaser, which was begrudgingly uploaded to YouTube by Rockstar Games following online leaks, racked up more than 60 million views in 12 hours – smashing records and delighting gamers around the world.

One wrote, "Proud to be here to witness this gaming history milestone. Welcome back to Vice City," while another ecstatic aficionado added: "We've been waiting for this moment for 10 years, man. I can't express how excited I am right now."

However, despite the buzz among the gaming community, there's one person who seemingly isn't buying into it: the king of tech himself.

In response to an X/Twitter employee who publicly admitted they had never played a GTA game in their life, Elon Musk confessed that he had "tried" – but it wasn't for him.

"Tried, but didn’t like doing crime," the billionaire mogul wrote. "GTA5 required shooting police officers in the opening scene. Just couldn’t do it."



The responses to his admission didn't disappoint with one commentator jokingly accusing the Tesla founder of following "the traffic laws and stopping at all the red lights."

Meanwhile, another user said Musk's take was "refreshing to hear" given GTA is taking over social feeds high and low.

From the game's first female player Lucia to the inclusion of social media and an exciting return to Vice City, fans have since gone off to unpack all of GTA 6's new additions.

Sadly though, while speculations were right about the 2025 release date, gamers were left feeling disheartened after optimistically hoping for it to be next year.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.