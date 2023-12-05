GTA 6 Trailer is already on its way to breaking YouTube records

The trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI was released today (December 5) and it is already breaking records.



Rockstar Games shared that the trailer for the long-awaited game would be released to coincide with the company's 25th anniversary in early December.

But things didn't quite go to plan and it ended up being unveiled some 15 hours earlier than expected thanks to online leaks.

Still, there was plenty to celebrate – the 90-second teaser was jam-packed with treats, including the first GTA female lead character and some inevitably stunning graphics.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1 www.youtube.com

And within 12 hours of its release, the official trailer had racked up more than 60.2 million views – breaking the YouTube world record that had previously been set by MrBeast.



MrBeast's '7 Days Stranded at Sea’ video was viewed 46 million times in less than a day and as a result, it broke the world record for most views on a non-music video in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the all-time record for the most viewed video in 24 hours on YouTube is the music video for BTS's song 'Butter' which received 108 million views in a day in 2021.

In just a few more hours, we'll know if the GTA 6 trailer has smashed this record, too...

