Elon Musk faces backlash after sharing Holocaust post

Elon Musk has sparked backlash after the billionaire reposted on his social media platform X, formerly Twitter, a post which declared that Hitler “didn’t murder millions of people,” but rather it was public sector employees.

The post in full read, “Stalin, Mao, and Hitler didn’t murder millions of people. Their public sector workers did.”

It appears Musk has since taken down the repost, USA Todayreported.

Meanwhile, the original poster doubled down and wrote: “After the Nuremberg trials, the so-called ‘superior orders’ defense – ‘I was just following orders’ – is considered invalid under international law. Individual rather than collective responsibility for your actions is enshrined in law.”

The repost Musk made which has reportedly been taken down X/elonmusk

Lee Saunders, union president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees of the AFL-CIO, slammed Musk for the repost.

“America’s public service workers — our nurses, teachers, firefighters, librarians — chose making our communities safe, healthy and strong over getting rich. They are not, as the world’s richest man implies, genocidal murderers.”

He added: "Elon Musk and the billionaires in this administration have no idea what real people go through every day. That’s why he’s so willing to take a chainsaw to people’s jobs, Medicaid, Social Security and Medicare.”

Similarly, other X users also shared a similar sentiment and criticised Musk.

One person wrote: "On. Their. Orders. These men were dictators. They ORDERED massacres. You can add Putin to that list. Elon Musk is again, minimizing the danger of dictatorships and the horrible of living under one."

"I think you would find the world a much harder place to live in without public sector workers. Not sure the benefit of disparaging them like this," another person said.





"Elon Musk reposted this. What the f*** is wrong with him?" a third person commented.





It's not the first time Musk has received backlash over his rhetoric and actions, in particular he sparked fury when he twice made a gesture, that drew comparisons to a Nazi salute at Donald Trump’s inauguration in January.

In response to criticism at the time, Musk mocked all the anger with Nazi “puns”.

Don’t say Hess to Nazi accusations! Some people will Goebbels anything down! Stop Gőring your enemies! His pronouns would’ve been He/Himmler! Bet you did nazi that coming." he wrote on X.with a crying laughing face emoji as he referenced some of Hitler's aides.

At the time, the head of the Jewish Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Jonathan Greenblatt, responded: "We've said it hundreds of times before and we will say it again: the Holocaust was a singularly evil event, and it is inappropriate and offensive to make light of it.

"@elonmusk, the Holocaust is not a joke."

Elsewhere, what are Elon Musk's kids' names? Meet the 14 children of the tech billionaire, and Ayo Edebiri got death threats after Elon Musk shared fake news story.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.