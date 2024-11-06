Elon Musk is convinced it's an early win for Donald Trump in the US election and has referenced the infamous moment when he entered Twitter HQ with a sink, solely to make the joke, "let that sink in".

Back in 2022, Musk turned up at the offices in San Francisco carrying a sink following his $44 billion (£39.6 billion) purchase of the social media platform.

This time, however, he's edited himself into the Oval Office of the White House.

Musk proclaimed a win for Trump after he took an early lead, earlier writing on Twitter/X: “Game, set, and match.”

“America is a nation of builders. Soon, you will be free to build,” he also wrote.

Musk also wrote: "The people of America gave @realDonaldTrump a crystal clear mandate for change tonight."

Musk is the richest person on the Earth and he donated more than £130m to Trump and the Republicans during the election.

Trump has also suggested the idea of appointing Musk to a federal advisory commission.

It comes with Trump is likely on the verge of securing a second term in the White House having swept two of the key battleground states hours after the polls closed.

It recently emerged that Musk appears to have been artificially boosting his posts on X (formerly Twitter) since mid July in order to promote pro-Trump content, according to new research.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings