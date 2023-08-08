Elon Musk shares his technique for spotting a liar

With multiple huge companies to his name, Elon Musk is no stranger to hiring and firing and the billionaire has revealed the unusual interview question that helps him catch out liars.

In 2017, Musk opened up about the question that helps him decipher liars from honest people, particularly in job interviews. Whilst appearing at the World Government Summit, Musk was asked how he would select the team to go on a manned mission to Mars.

Musk explained that his choice was largely down to “gut feeling” but there were certain questions that helped him decide.

“My interview questions are always the same,” he explained, adding: “I say tell me the story of your life and the decisions you made along the way and why you made them.”

Musk continued: “Also tell me about some of the most difficult problems you’ve worked on and how you solved them.”

Musk explained his thinking behind the question, arguing that most people will not go into detail if they were using someone else’s story. That, he said, makes it a good question to spot the liars.

He argued: “The people that really solved the problem, know exactly what they how they solved it…they know the little details…

“The people that pretended to solve the problem can maybe go one level and then they get stuck!”

The SpaceX founder is set to spend a staggering £2.4 billion ($3 billion) on the manned mission to Mars.

The company's Starship is expected to make its way to the red planet as early as 2029 and will be able to carry 100 people per journey.

