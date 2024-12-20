Last month, Kim Kardashian showcased her new Tesla robot before gifting her best friend Tracy Romulus a $100,000 Cybertruck for her birthday. Now, Khloe Kardashian has announced a new side hustle in podcasting which will launch on X/Twitter on January 8.

The common denominator?Elon Musk, the man behind the X and Tesla tech empire.

The podcast, reportedly titled Khloe in Wonder Land, is said to feature the likes of inspirational speakers such as Jay Shetty and Mel Robbins. Kourtney Kardashian's long-term ex, Scott Disick, is also reported to star as a guest on the show.

Each of the episodes will exclusively launch on Musk's platform, X, for 24 hours before becoming available to everyone else.

"I’m so excited to partner with X for this incredible journey. It’s amazing to see our idea come to life, and I’m grateful to be able to connect with such inspiring guests like Jay, Mel and Scott – and so many more to come," the Good American founder told the Hollywood Reporter.

"This podcast will allow me to explore so many powerful topics, like love, healing and happiness, and X is the perfect platform to share my curiosity and wonder."

Getty Images

While many are excited about the news – and with no-doubt momager Kris Jenner being one of them after encouraging Khloe to pursue podcasting in a past episode of The Kardashians – some have suggested it's "interesting for all of the wrong reasons," including Perez Hilton.

Hilton is an American blogger, columnist, and media personality who frequently shares his takes on celebrity gossip.

In a viral TikTok clip, he theorised: "This explains why Kimberly Kardashian was playing with the Tesla robot and driving a new Tesla Cybertuck."

"I fully predict that this Khloe Kardashian [podcast] is the first piece in a much larger Elon puzzle that Kris Jenner has been working on behind the scenes," he said while miming, "money".

@perezhilton25 This seems like a big misstep to me. U? #KhloeKardashian #ElonMusk





However, despite the speculation, many expressed how they couldn't wait for the podcast to drop.

"She had a podcast before with Scott I loved it," one wrote, as another penned: "Khloe is all about inspiration, forgiveness, love. This is right up her alley. This is what she’s about. I don’t think she’ll talk nasty since she has children."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.