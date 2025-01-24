The daughter of Elon Musk has spoken out after her estranged father was accused of making a “Nazi salute” at President Donald Trump’s inauguration rally on Monday (January 20).

Vivian Wilson - who is a trans woman and legally changed her name when she turned 18 in 2022 to reflect her gender identity and to stop being associated with her father - made comments which appeared to hint at the controversy, but did not Musk outright.

Taking to Instagram’s Threads platform, she wrote: "I'm just gonna say let's call a spade a f****ing spade. Especially if there were two spades done in succession based on the reaction of the first spade."

The 21-year-old also seemingly fired back at those defending Musk using the excuse that he has "autism" for him doing the one-armed gesture.

“I don’t know why ya’ll are reacting with such vigor, I’m clearly only talking about card suits,” Wilson said.

“I mean I have ADHD and this was CLEARLY just an accident that people happened to interpret to mean something other than just card suits. After all, there’s no proof I’m not just talking about card suits,” she joked. “People assuming that I’m not just talking about card suits just goes to show how dishonest people/the media can be.”

On a final note, Wilson concluded: “For those who can read between the lines, do y’all understand how f***ing easy this is to do? Plausible deniability honey. Just saying.”

Meanwhile, Musk attacked the co-founders of Wikipedia after the “Nazi salute or fascist salute” incident was added to his page.

“Since legacy media propaganda is considered a 'valid' source by Wikipedia, it naturally simply becomes an extension of legacy media propaganda!” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Defund Wikipedia until [the] balance is restored!”

Elsewhere, Musk has been condemned over Holocaust 'jokes' following salute controversy.

