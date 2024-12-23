Donald Trump, ever the thick-skinned individual (not - just look at his whining over crowd sizes during the presidential election), appears to be quite cheesed off at the ‘President Musk’ and ‘Vice President Trump’ jibes being levelled at him as the Tesla founder continues to cosy up to the president-elect.

Democrats have used the phrase ‘President Musk’ in recent days to attack Republicans following chaos over House Speaker Mike Johnson’s congressional spending bill, which was slammed by Musk as “criminal” and “terrible” and totalled more than 1,500 pages.

A much shorter version of the bill was later passed, avoiding a government shutdown, but concerns continue to be raised over how much influence Musk – who is set to co-lead the Department for Government Efficiency under Trump’s administration – has on the Republican president.

And many social media users now think all the ‘President Musk’ memes and comments are getting to Trump, based on what he had to say to attendees at Turning Point’s Americafest in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday.

“No, he’s not going to be president, that I can tell you. I’m safe, you know why? He can’t be; he wasn’t born in this country,” Trump said, adding on a gentle laugh at the end.

Yet Twitter/X users are convinced all the jokes are “getting to him”:

"It's working and it's getting under his skin. He truly hates when people say Elon is calling the shots," one wrote.

MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski noted he wouldn’t be talking about Musk’s eligibility to be president if it wasn’t bothering him:

And The Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump political action committee (PAC), has branded the president-elect “weak” for making the comments:

The PAC mocked the Republican on Sunday with a minute-long campaign video in which it said it “salutes Vice President Donald Trump”.

“As vice president, Trump will finally have the time to do the things that make him happiest: talk about old movies, playing on his phone, admiring the… assets of other men.

“Meanwhile, President Musk can get down to the business of running the country.

“As President Musk, and his assistant JD Vance, select appointees and write policies, we feel certain Trump will play his part, because he’s a good boy. Who’s a good boy? Trump’s a good boy,” it said.

