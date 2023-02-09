Is MAGA turning on Elon Musk already?

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) suggested Elon Musk’s Twitter was turning against Republicans in a tweet on Wednesday.

Boebert, an outspoken MAGA-aligned Republican, appeared in a congressional hearing regarding Twitter’s censorship and shadowbanning of conservatives shortly before sending the tweet.

Speaking with ex-Twitter employees, including the former head of trust and safety at Twitter Yoel Roth, Boebert angrily condemned the platform for silencing her.

Ironically, the platform began experiencing issues after the congressional hearing, leading Boebert to raise suspicion.

“Twitter goes down right after we have our hearing with the worst of the Twitter 1.0,” Boebert wrote. “It might just be a coincidence, but that’s surely a HUGE coincidence.”

Boebert has pushed MAGA conspiracy theories in the past from QAnon and Donald Trump, including election fraud in 2020.

The Colorado representative is not one to shy away from a possible theory or unfounded claim.

However, given Musk’s political alignment with Republicans, some found it unlikely he would turn against conservatives.

Even though the Twitter CEO has said he is not a big fan of Trump, he has sided with Republicans on issues like freedom of speech and censorship, especially on Twitter. Notoriously, Musk promoted the release of the “The Twitter Files.”

Wednesday night, users reported being unable to follow new people, send tweets, or send messages.



Musk confirmed to followers on Wednesday the issue was caused by “multiple internal and external issues simultaneously.”

He added that Twitter “should be fully back on track later tonight." By Thursday morning, it appeared the social media platform was up and running again.

