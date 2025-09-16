Elon Musk got 'bodied' by a UK politician and people are loving it

Elon Musk was “bodied” by a UK politician on his own social media platform and people are here for it.

It seems that billionaire entrepreneur Musk just can’t manage to keep his nose out of UK politics, after wading into the anti-immigration protests with inflammatory posts on X/Twitter and sparking outrage with a “ fight back or die ” speech at a Tommy Robinson rally via video link.

His “dangerous and inflammatory” comments have been slammed by British politicians as senior figures condemned Musk for his language.

Strong criticism came from Ed Davey, the Leader of the Liberal Democrats, who shared on X/Twitter a letter he had written to fellow party leaders Keir Starmer, Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage in which he urged them to join him in condemning Musk.

“The recent conduct of Elon Musk – deliberately spreading misinformation, stoking anger and encouraging violence – represents a reckless and dangerous assault on those values,” Davey wrote.

The letter was apparently seen by Musk, who responded to his post, writing: “You are a craven coward.”

But Davey hit back with a hilarious post, playing Musk at his own game by mocking him with the famous SpongeBob meme.

One person joked: “Imagine getting QT dunked by Ed Davey. Unrecoverable. You’re furious and he is serenely going down a log flume in Bognor Regis.”

“Elon is about to get ratioed on his own platform,” someone mocked.

Someone else asked: “Jesus. How do you come back from being bodied by Ed Davey?”

Another wrote: “Ed Davey vs Musk is going to be fun.”

“F**k it I’m voting Lib Dem next election. Ed Davey’s barmy army,” another said.

Speaking on BBC Newsnight, Davey explained : “One thing I think it’s good to do when you’re taking on opponents is ridicule them. Use laughter and humour to bring them down and show them for what they are.”

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings