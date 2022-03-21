Billionaire businessman Elon Musk is currently set to be the world’s first trillionaire, a study has suggested.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk is currently the world’s richest man with an estimated new worth of around $263 billion (£199.95 billion).

The 50-year-old could possibly become the world’s first trillionaire in two years, with “an annual average increase of 129%”.

A study conducted by approve.com estimated Musk’s wealth could increase to “$1.38 trillion (£1.05 trillion) by 2024 at age 52”.

Those who conducted the study explained: “We analysed the net worth of the richest 30 people in the world according to Forbes and recorded the last six years of data from current standings back to 2017.

“All data was retrieved on 19/01/2020. Out of these 30, we excluded those without a minimum of five years of data and who therefore did not have enough data for us to calculate a reliable annual average rate of growth.

“We then calculated the average yearly % growth rate for each member over the last six years and extrapolated this to give predicted data for the next 30 years.

“From this, we predicted who would be the first to reach trillionaire status and at what age.”

Others predicted to become trillionaires include Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, who they predict could reach that status in 2025 after Musk.

The third person who they estimate could become a trillionaire is Zhang Yiming, the chairman and founder of Beijing ByteDance Technology Co., in 2026.

Amazon founder Jess Bezos is seventh and will apparently have to wait until 2030 to make more than a trillion dollars.

In total, there are twenty people on the list, with the last not predicted to become a trillionaire until 2046.

The report comes as Musk revealed one of his biggest life decisions came when he was down to his last $30 million dollars.

