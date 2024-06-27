Elton John sells Gucci jackets and Versace shirts in support of Aids charity

Sir Elton John hopes that selling his Gucci jackets and Versace shirts to the public will “bring you as much joy as they’ve brought me”.

The eBay auction, which opened on Thursday, features hundreds of items from the 77-year-old British pianist and singer’s wardrobe, with 100% of sales going to benefit his charity Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Sir Elton said: “Giving new life to the cherished items from my wardrobe has always been special to me.

“For decades I’ve donated my closet’s treasures to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Elton John is selling shoes, jackets and sunglasses (eBay/PA)

“This Pride Month, I’m excited to share my Atlanta treasure trove on eBay, hoping these items will inspire you to express your unique spirit and bring you as much joy as they’ve brought me.

“Whether you’re after high-end luxury or something more laid-back, there’s a perfect find for everyone. Even better, every pound goes to supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s work to end LGBTQ+ stigma.”

Sir Elton has previously sold a black Conservatory grand piano for 201,600 US dollars (£159,134 with fees) with Christie’s along with boots, artwork and clothing following the sale of his Atlanta home.

The eBay auction will have pieces from his husband David Furnish, Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace, US singer Brandi Carlile, American designer Betsey Johnson, Good Morning America star Robin Roberts and chat show host Andy Cohen.

Among the highest-priced items is a polka dot dress, from the collection of Versace, which has been put for sale at 6,500 US dollars (£5,135), and several of Sir Elton’s silk shirts, which are each being sold at 3,500 US dollars (£2,765).

Prada shoes, a bejewelled tracksuit with a skull on it, bathrobes, blazers, and jackets featuring cats are also being sold.

Charis Marquez, vice president of fashion at eBay, said: “Elton John’s wardrobe is decades in the making – to own something worn by him is to own a piece of music and fashion history.

“Having a cultural icon selling his pre-loved fashion on eBay in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation is a real indicator of our ability to offer incredible access to luxury items that you just can’t find anywhere else.”

The Rocket Man Resale: A Pre-Loved Fashion Shop From Sir Elton John is on until July 7.