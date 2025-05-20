Authorities have confirmed the tragic death of Emilie Kiser’s three-year-old son, who passed away from injuries sustained in a pool incident.

The Chandler Fire Department confirmed that Trigg Chapman Kiser was pulled from a backyard pool on May 12, following reports of a possible drowning, about 25 miles south of downtown Phoenix.

When they arrived, they administered CPR before paramedics took over and rushed Trigg to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Due to the severity of his injuries, Trigg was later flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Six days after the incident, authorities confirmed Trigg sadly died on Sunday afternoon.

Emotional tributes soon took over Emilie's social media accounts, with one writing: "I'm so sorry for your loss. May your son rest in peace in heaven."

Another penned: "My heart and prayers are with you, my deepest condolences."

Meanwhile, a third added: "So so so sad, absolutely heartbreaking. My heart, love and support goes out to you during this impossible time."

Emilie's last video featuring Trigg was a Mother's Day post, with the caption: "Forever grateful that I get to be a momma. Happy Mother's Day."





“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the child's family and loved ones during this unimaginable time,” Chandler Police said.



“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remains ongoing. This is still an open investigation.

“Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing additional details until the investigation is closed.”

Emilie has not publicly released a statement at the time of writing.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



