What has the FIFA president said after Somali World Cup referee was denied US entry?

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has responded to backlash after Somali referee Omar Artan was denied US entry ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Artan was refused entry at the border due to a US travel ban affecting citizens from the country, preventing him from becoming the first referee from Somalia at a World Cup.

The decision has drawn widespread condemnation internationally, with Infantino addressing the controversy during a press conference on Wednesday (10 June).

Infantino described the situation as "unfortunate," adding: "But we don't control everything. We try, we discuss and we will speak."

"Maybe sometimes it is good as well to just chill and relax. We work on everything and try to solve everything. Sometimes, to start screaming and shouting has the opposite effect of finding a solution," Infantino continued.

"Believe me when I tell you, don't believe me if you want, we always try to find solutions. We are not the kings of the world who can rule over governments and police forces; we are a sports organisation".

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After journalists pressed him on his use of the word "chill" and asked him to explain further, the FIFA president said: "In 2035, I think the Women's World Cup will be in (the) UK."

"Would you find it normal that FIFA would dictate to the British Government who to let in the country and who not to let in the country? I don't know, maybe you find it normal.

"Our world is a very aggressive world, and security goes above everything. You need to respect the decisions.

"When I say 'chill', I don't mean 'chill and do nothing', I mean to trust us.

"We always try to make the situation as positive as possible and find solutions. Sometimes we manage, sometimes we do not."

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